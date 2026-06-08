Capital International Inc. CA Has $18.15 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,646 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 5,425 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 50 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $1,040.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $306.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $609.31 and a 12-month high of $1,098.36. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $936.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $901.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

More The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs was selected, along with Morgan Stanley, to lead Anthropic’s IPO, reinforcing Goldman’s role in major upcoming capital markets deals and supporting confidence in its investment banking franchise.

Goldman Sachs was selected, along with Morgan Stanley, to lead Anthropic’s IPO, reinforcing Goldman’s role in major upcoming capital markets deals and supporting confidence in its investment banking franchise. Positive Sentiment: Goldman also remains a lead underwriter and visible player in high-profile offerings like SpaceX, with reports highlighting aggressive revenue projections for SpaceX’s AI business ahead of that IPO.

Goldman also remains a lead underwriter and visible player in high-profile offerings like SpaceX, with reports highlighting aggressive revenue projections for SpaceX’s AI business ahead of that IPO. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer said “We Love Goldman,” adding a public bullish endorsement that can improve sentiment around the stock.

Jim Cramer said “We Love Goldman,” adding a public bullish endorsement that can improve sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s recent market commentary has been constructive, including calls to buy the stock market dip and a view that long-term growth and risk assets remain supported.

Goldman’s recent market commentary has been constructive, including calls to buy the stock market dip and a view that long-term growth and risk assets remain supported. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman disclosed a 3.14% voting stake in QIAGEN, but this looks like a routine holdings disclosure rather than a direct catalyst for GS shares. Goldman Sachs Discloses 3.14% Voting Stake in QIAGEN

Goldman disclosed a 3.14% voting stake in QIAGEN, but this looks like a routine holdings disclosure rather than a direct catalyst for GS shares. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs also issued several stock-rating updates on other companies, including upgrades and target hikes for names like Hilton Grand Vacations and Broadcom, which mainly underscore the strength of its research platform.

Goldman Sachs also issued several stock-rating updates on other companies, including upgrades and target hikes for names like Hilton Grand Vacations and Broadcom, which mainly underscore the strength of its research platform. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Goldman’s CEO expects entry-level hiring to “contract a little” as AI changes staffing mix are more of a long-term operating note than an immediate stock driver.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $943.95.

Get Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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