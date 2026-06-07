Capital International Inc. CA Has $37.42 Million Stock Position in ATI Inc. $ATI

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,054 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 88,000 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.24% of ATI worth $37,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get ATI alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ATI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,787,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in ATI by 15.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,900,572 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $642,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,201 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ATI by 153.7% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,534,114 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $124,785,000 after purchasing an additional 929,333 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ATI by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,193,129 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $136,923,000 after purchasing an additional 702,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in ATI by 552.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 720,224 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $62,184,000 after purchasing an additional 609,874 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of ATI opened at $177.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $70.42 and a one year high of $183.30. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $158.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.01.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.26%.ATI's revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at ATI

In other news, Director David J. Morehouse sold 6,609 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $1,019,438.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,887,414. The trade was a 14.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 59,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $10,699,253.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,014 shares in the company, valued at $39,039,766.98. The trade was a 21.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 106,358 shares of company stock worth $18,087,092 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ATI from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ATI in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded ATI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of ATI in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $164.38.

Get Our Latest Report on ATI

ATI Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ATI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ATI wasn't on the list.

While ATI currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here