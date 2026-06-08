Capital International Inc. CA Increases Position in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,281 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.06% of DTE Energy worth $15,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 754.2% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 228 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company's stock.

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DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $145.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.39. DTE Energy Company has a 12 month low of $126.23 and a 12 month high of $154.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.99.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.65%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. DTE Energy's payout ratio is 76.77%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares in the company, valued at $895,806.76. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of DTE Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on DTE

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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