Capital International Inc. CA Increases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,927 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.12% of Church & Dwight worth $23,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,274 shares of the company's stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company's stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,398 shares of the company's stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the company's stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Barclays decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $91.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.59.

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Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CHD opened at $96.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.Church & Dwight's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is 40.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $704,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,440.60. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report).

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