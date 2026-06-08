Capital International Inc. CA Invests $8.43 Million in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 108,902 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $8,427,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 569 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,396 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 4.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,092 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael J. Embler bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $197,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,309.62. This represents a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus set a $88.00 target price on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Mizuho set a $98.00 target price on Ventas in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ventas from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Ventas from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ventas

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $82.13 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $85.05 and its 200 day moving average is $82.39. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 149.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Ventas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 378.18%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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