Capital International Inc. CA Lowers Position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Capital International Inc. CA cut its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,137 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,234 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $13,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,898 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 33.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 24.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 55.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $83.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.22 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The business's 50-day moving average is $78.57 and its 200 day moving average is $94.65.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Estee Lauder Companies's payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EL. Wall Street Zen downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EL

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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