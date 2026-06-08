Capital International Inc. CA Purchases 110,361 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 1,920.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,109 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 110,361 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $14,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimize Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,208 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 563 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $108.80 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.71 and a one year high of $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.27.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $131.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore set a $140.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $119.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar Tree this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from “reduce” to “hold” and assigned a $115 price target, implying modest upside from recent trading levels. This suggests some analysts see less downside risk after the company’s latest results.

Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from “reduce” to “hold” and assigned a $115 price target, implying modest upside from recent trading levels. This suggests some analysts see less downside risk after the company’s latest results. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its FY2027 EPS estimate to $7.05 and FY2028 EPS estimate to $7.70, signaling confidence in Dollar Tree’s longer-term earnings power and margin outlook.

KeyCorp raised its FY2027 EPS estimate to $7.05 and FY2028 EPS estimate to $7.70, signaling confidence in Dollar Tree’s longer-term earnings power and margin outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage following the Q1 earnings call is still active, with investors focused on the main questions around growth, pricing, tariffs, and margin sustainability. Article Title

Analyst coverage following the Q1 earnings call is still active, with investors focused on the main questions around growth, pricing, tariffs, and margin sustainability. Neutral Sentiment: Deutsche Bank nudged its price target up to $102 from $99 but kept a “hold” rating, indicating cautious optimism rather than a bullish call. Article Title

Deutsche Bank nudged its price target up to $102 from $99 but kept a “hold” rating, indicating cautious optimism rather than a bullish call. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains “Hold,” which fits a market that sees Dollar Tree as fairly valued after its post-earnings move and recent analyst revisions. Article Title

Brokerage consensus remains “Hold,” which fits a market that sees Dollar Tree as fairly valued after its post-earnings move and recent analyst revisions. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp trimmed some near-term quarterly EPS estimates, including Q3 2027 and Q4 2027, showing that not all analysts are becoming more bullish on the company’s shorter-term earnings trajectory.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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