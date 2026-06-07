Capital International Inc. CA Purchases 15,893 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,708 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,893 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.06% of Marriott International worth $46,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,570,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Marriott International by 21.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,175,377 shares of the company's stock worth $2,389,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,119 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Marriott International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,531 shares of the company's stock worth $1,274,475,000 after purchasing an additional 272,250 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Marriott International by 52.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 741,408 shares of the company's stock worth $201,618,000 after purchasing an additional 253,696 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,774,015 shares of the company's stock worth $5,410,384,000 after purchasing an additional 230,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,168,650.12. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Marriott International from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $382.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Marriott International Trading Up 1.9%

MAR opened at $392.51 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.55 and a 12-month high of $396.65. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $358.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.23. The company has a market capitalization of $103.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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