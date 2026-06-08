Capital International Inc. CA Raises Holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE - Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,451 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 56,680 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.11% of FirstEnergy worth $27,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 11,305.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,974,989 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $81,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,673 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 324,856 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 72,964 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 208,941 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 27,655 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 202,162 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,955 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,992,975 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $137,138,000 after purchasing an additional 894,549 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts: Sign Up

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $46.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.86%.The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. FirstEnergy's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstEnergy

In related news, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 26,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,365,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 119,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,089,978.88. This trade represents a 18.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Oneil sold 7,945 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $402,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,571.40. The trade was a 80.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FE shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of FirstEnergy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of FirstEnergy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $51.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FE

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE: FE is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company's primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy's service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy's core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FirstEnergy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FirstEnergy wasn't on the list.

While FirstEnergy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here