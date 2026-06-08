Capital International Inc. CA Sells 16,086 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 16,086 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY opened at $303.05 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average is $307.66 and its 200-day moving average is $348.58. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.10 and a 1-year high of $495.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 0.29.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total transaction of $755,340.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,156.06. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,859.40. Following the sale, the director owned 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,302.76. This represents a 70.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,740 shares of company stock worth $2,420,214. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $505.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $463.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Further Reading

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