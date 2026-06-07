Capital International Inc. CA Sells 35,949 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,667 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 35,949 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.17% of Ingersoll Rand worth $53,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 6.0% during the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on IR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $84.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $92.75.

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Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $2,683,296.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 209,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,438,992. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE IR opened at $72.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.74. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.07 and a 1 year high of $100.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio is 5.41%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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