Capital International Inc. CA Sells 3,885 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,032 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $32,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,599,661 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $15,026,776,000 after buying an additional 263,828 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,728,492 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $3,456,223,000 after buying an additional 116,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,856,987,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,889,439 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,739,475,000 after buying an additional 40,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 3,227,472 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,451,362,000 after buying an additional 739,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.8%

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $422.06 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.68 and a 12 month high of $603.88. The stock's 50 day moving average is $447.24 and its 200-day moving average is $501.02. The company has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Barclays set a $651.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $525.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $573.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ISRG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total value of $51,864.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.95, for a total value of $178,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,735,334. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,404 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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