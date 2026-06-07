Capital International Inc. CA Sells 53,686 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Capital International Inc. CA cut its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,862 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 53,686 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Linde were worth $53,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 27,341 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at $4,243,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 45.5% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 236,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $112,198,000 after acquiring an additional 73,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 238,878 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $113,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total value of $3,111,800.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,890,227.77. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total value of $2,094,802.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at $10,643,729.02. The trade was a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $507.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $503.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.02. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $387.78 and a 52-week high of $521.28.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.60 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Linde's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. DZ Bank downgraded Linde from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lifted their price objective on Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $541.91.

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About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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