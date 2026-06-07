Capital International Inc. CA Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,849 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after selling 6,060 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.06% of FedEx worth $38,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in FedEx by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on FedEx from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FedEx from $410.00 to $340.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on FedEx from $410.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Argus increased their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FedEx from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $372.41.

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Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 5,795 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $2,138,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,022. This trade represents a 36.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kawal Preet sold 4,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.89, for a total value of $1,802,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,029,499.17. This represents a 30.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,104 shares of company stock worth $17,599,006. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key FedEx News

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $331.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.88 and a 1-year high of $341.14.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.44 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.88%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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