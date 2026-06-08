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Capital International Investors Acquires New Holdings in Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
Klaviyo logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Capital International Investors disclosed a new fourth-quarter stake in Klaviyo, buying 12.8 million shares worth about $415.3 million and ending with roughly 4.24% ownership.
  • Klaviyo reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.22 versus $0.19 expected and revenue of $358.0 million, up 27.9% year over year.
  • Despite the earnings beat, the stock has been under pressure: shares opened at $15.60, well below the 52-week high of $36.76, while analysts currently rate it a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.40.
  • Five stocks we like better than Klaviyo.

Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,788,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $415,254,000. Capital International Investors owned approximately 4.24% of Klaviyo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Klaviyo by 1,650.9% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 963 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Klaviyo by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company's stock.

Klaviyo Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:KVYO opened at $15.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $358.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $199,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 895,141 shares in the company, valued at $12,764,710.66. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 212,529 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $3,105,048.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 212,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,105,048.69. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,694,679 shares of company stock valued at $29,151,767. 37.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on KVYO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Klaviyo

About Klaviyo

(Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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