Capital International Investors Boosts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,847,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 1,121,409 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 1.33% of T-Mobile US worth $3,014,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $62,370,000 after buying an additional 72,922 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $1,368,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. OneAscent Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $22,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile introduced Dynamic CX , an AI-powered network optimization capability designed to automatically adapt in real time during high-demand events like concerts and sports matches, reinforcing its reputation for network quality and customer experience. T-Mobile Introduces Dynamic CX, AI-Powered Technology Designed to Help Keep Customers Connected During Summer’s Biggest Live Events

T-Mobile introduced , an AI-powered network optimization capability designed to automatically adapt in real time during high-demand events like concerts and sports matches, reinforcing its reputation for network quality and customer experience. Positive Sentiment: The company opened a global technology center in Hyderabad, India , with reports indicating plans to hire nearly 1,000 employees by 2027 , suggesting continued investment in technology talent and global scale. T-Mobile opens India tech centre, to hire nearly 1,000 by 2027

The company opened a , with reports indicating plans to hire nearly , suggesting continued investment in technology talent and global scale. Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile also announced it will be an official sponsor of America250 , a high-visibility branding partnership tied to the U.S. semiquincentennial celebration, which could support marketing reach and brand goodwill. T-Mobile Partners with America250 to Commemorate the Nation’s 250th Anniversary

T-Mobile also announced it will be an , a high-visibility branding partnership tied to the U.S. semiquincentennial celebration, which could support marketing reach and brand goodwill. Neutral Sentiment: MarketWatch noted that TMUS outperformed peers despite broader losses, indicating relative strength, though the article did not point to a major new fundamental catalyst.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the purchase, the insider owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of TMUS opened at $178.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.02 and a 1 year high of $261.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.69. The firm has a market cap of $192.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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