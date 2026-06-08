Capital International Investors Boosts Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 157.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,871,368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 2,364,898 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.83% of American Tower worth $679,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $1,044,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $4,093,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in American Tower by 5,413.1% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 60,534 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $11,642,000 after acquiring an additional 59,436 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in American Tower by 60.2% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,640,168 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $12,239,277,000 after acquiring an additional 611,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised American Tower from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised American Tower from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Tower

American Tower Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:AMT opened at $193.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $165.08 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33. The stock's 50-day moving average is $179.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.58. The stock has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.90.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. American Tower's payout ratio is 115.67%.

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, Director Rajesh Kalathur bought 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.30 per share, with a total value of $494,936.30. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,936 shares in the company, valued at $914,640.80. The trade was a 117.92% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $99,234.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,332,446.96. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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