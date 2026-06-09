Capital International Investors Boosts Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Capital International Investors raised its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,917,867 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 26,226 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.53% of Arch Capital Group worth $183,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 296 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts: Sign Up

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $89.61 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $94.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.32. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $103.39.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $51,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,220. The trade was a 60.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Joseph Houston purchased 5,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.08 per share, with a total value of $498,624.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,803.20. This represents a 114.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,590. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $114.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $106.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arch Capital Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arch Capital Group wasn't on the list.

While Arch Capital Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here