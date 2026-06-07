Capital International Investors Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Capital International Investors reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,186,270 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 1,006,725 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 0.9% of Capital International Investors' holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital International Investors owned approximately 3.38% of Amgen worth $5,952,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Amgen Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $349.58 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $341.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.83 and a 12-month high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen received European Commission marketing authorization for IMDYLLTRA® (tarlatamab) as a monotherapy for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, expanding a key oncology product into the European market and improving the drug’s commercial outlook. Article Title

Amgen received European Commission marketing authorization for as a monotherapy for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, expanding a key oncology product into the European market and improving the drug’s commercial outlook. Positive Sentiment: Amgen also showed fresh momentum in autoimmune therapies, with new Phase 3 and real-world data on UPLIZNA and TAVNEOS presented at EULAR 2026, which supports the company’s growing presence in high-value specialty medicine niches. Article Title

Amgen also showed fresh momentum in autoimmune therapies, with new Phase 3 and real-world data on and presented at EULAR 2026, which supports the company’s growing presence in high-value specialty medicine niches. Positive Sentiment: One analyst note upgraded Amgen to a cautious Buy, citing improved fundamentals, a diversified pipeline, and growth drivers such as Imdelltra, Uplizna, Tepezza, and Repatha. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $432.00 to $427.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $351.00 to $340.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $353.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Further Reading

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