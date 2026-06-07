Capital International Investors Grows Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,721,010 shares of the CRM provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,669,891 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 0.9% of Capital International Investors' investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capital International Investors owned about 2.42% of Salesforce worth $6,019,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. increased its position in Salesforce by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 27,366 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Salesforce Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $185.85 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $163.52 and a one year high of $276.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.90.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The firm's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, Director Laura Alber acquired 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.58 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. This trade represents a 36.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 2,570 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.40. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,153.18. This represents a 23.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Salesforce from $398.00 to $287.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Salesforce from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Salesforce from $267.00 to $229.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $257.97.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Key Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Salesforce announced a landmark partnership with FIFA for the 2026 World Cup and 2027 Women’s World Cup, which could showcase its AI-driven Agentforce 360 platform to a massive global audience and potentially drive future enterprise demand. Article Title

Salesforce announced a landmark partnership with FIFA for the 2026 World Cup and 2027 Women’s World Cup, which could showcase its AI-driven Agentforce 360 platform to a massive global audience and potentially drive future enterprise demand. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp kept an Overweight rating and a $290 price target on Salesforce, while modeling earnings above consensus for FY2027, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s profit growth. Article Title

KeyCorp kept an rating and a price target on Salesforce, while modeling earnings above consensus for FY2027, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlights Salesforce’s strong momentum, helped by its AI strategy, Agentforce rollout, recurring revenue base, and expanding free cash flow, which may keep long-term investors interested. Article Title

Recent commentary highlights Salesforce’s strong momentum, helped by its AI strategy, Agentforce rollout, recurring revenue base, and expanding free cash flow, which may keep long-term investors interested. Neutral Sentiment: Salesforce’s presentation at the Evercore Global TMT Conference and valuation-focused coverage suggest investors are still reassessing how much of the AI and Agentforce optimism is already priced in. Article Title

Salesforce’s presentation at the Evercore Global TMT Conference and valuation-focused coverage suggest investors are still reassessing how much of the AI and Agentforce optimism is already priced in. Negative Sentiment: Bridgewater Associates reportedly sold Salesforce, which can pressure sentiment in the near term, although the article argues that institutional selling may create a better entry point for patient investors. Article Title

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Further Reading

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