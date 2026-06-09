Capital International Investors Grows Stock Holdings in WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC

Capital International Investors raised its position in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC - Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,489,528 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 536,511 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 3.02% of WillScot worth $103,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of WillScot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot

In other news, Director Bradley Lee Soultz sold 86,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $2,332,502.79. Following the transaction, the director owned 197,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,089.05. This represents a 30.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,113. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Price Performance

NASDAQ WSC opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $31.88.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $548.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $518.17 million. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 20.65% and a negative net margin of 2.99%.The company's revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. WillScot's dividend payout ratio is -73.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WillScot from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of WillScot from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of WillScot in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WillScot from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of WillScot from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WSC

About WillScot

WillScot NASDAQ: WSC is a leading North American provider of modular space and portable storage solutions. The company designs, manufactures, leases and sells temporary and permanent modular buildings to serve sectors such as education, healthcare, construction, industrial and government. Its modular space offerings range from single‐unit office trailers and classrooms to complex multi‐unit configurations tailored to diverse project requirements.

In addition to modular structures, WillScot offers a broad portfolio of portable storage containers and related services, including site logistics, customization, delivery and installation.

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