Capital International Investors Has $1.08 Billion Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,763,608 shares of the company's stock after selling 500,555 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 4.41% of Dollar Tree worth $1,078,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 176.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,746,222 shares of the company's stock worth $371,026,000 after buying an additional 2,393,172 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $260,858,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $118,811,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 906.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,363 shares of the company's stock worth $124,973,000 after buying an additional 1,148,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $102,550,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company's stock.

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Dollar Tree News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar Tree this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from “reduce” to “hold” and assigned a $115 price target, implying modest upside from recent trading levels. This suggests some analysts see less downside risk after the company’s latest results.

Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from “reduce” to “hold” and assigned a $115 price target, implying modest upside from recent trading levels. This suggests some analysts see less downside risk after the company’s latest results. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its FY2027 EPS estimate to $7.05 and FY2028 EPS estimate to $7.70, signaling confidence in Dollar Tree’s longer-term earnings power and margin outlook.

KeyCorp raised its FY2027 EPS estimate to $7.05 and FY2028 EPS estimate to $7.70, signaling confidence in Dollar Tree’s longer-term earnings power and margin outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage following the Q1 earnings call is still active, with investors focused on the main questions around growth, pricing, tariffs, and margin sustainability. Article Title

Analyst coverage following the Q1 earnings call is still active, with investors focused on the main questions around growth, pricing, tariffs, and margin sustainability. Neutral Sentiment: Deutsche Bank nudged its price target up to $102 from $99 but kept a “hold” rating, indicating cautious optimism rather than a bullish call. Article Title

Deutsche Bank nudged its price target up to $102 from $99 but kept a “hold” rating, indicating cautious optimism rather than a bullish call. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains “Hold,” which fits a market that sees Dollar Tree as fairly valued after its post-earnings move and recent analyst revisions. Article Title

Brokerage consensus remains “Hold,” which fits a market that sees Dollar Tree as fairly valued after its post-earnings move and recent analyst revisions. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp trimmed some near-term quarterly EPS estimates, including Q3 2027 and Q4 2027, showing that not all analysts are becoming more bullish on the company’s shorter-term earnings trajectory.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $142.00 to $107.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $119.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $108.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.66. The firm's fifty day moving average is $101.10 and its 200-day moving average is $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.16. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.71 and a 52 week high of $142.40.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Dollar Tree's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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