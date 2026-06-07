Capital International Investors Has $1.33 Billion Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,036,234 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,037,665 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.76% of GE Vernova worth $1,331,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $2,283,114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in GE Vernova by 5,171.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452,858 shares of the company's stock worth $1,603,114,000 after buying an additional 2,406,326 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in GE Vernova by 1,907.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company's stock worth $1,325,842,000 after buying an additional 2,048,792 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in GE Vernova by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,175,729 shares of the company's stock worth $722,956,000 after buying an additional 740,339 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 1,300.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 647,791 shares of the company's stock worth $423,377,000 after buying an additional 601,533 shares during the period.

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GE Vernova Trading Down 2.9%

GE Vernova stock opened at $935.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,003.76 and a 200-day moving average of $819.69. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $458.65 and a one year high of $1,181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $251.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.23.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova won new wind business in India, including a 100 MW order from Powerica to supply 28 onshore turbines for a Gujarat project. The deal supports the company’s renewable backlog and expands deployment of its 3.8 MW turbine platform in a key growth market.

GE Vernova won new wind business in India, including a 100 MW order from Powerica to supply 28 onshore turbines for a Gujarat project. The deal supports the company’s renewable backlog and expands deployment of its 3.8 MW turbine platform in a key growth market. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to highlight GE Vernova as a beneficiary of rising AI-driven power demand, with stronger prospects in gas turbines, grid equipment, and broader electrification spending.

Recent commentary continues to highlight GE Vernova as a beneficiary of rising AI-driven power demand, with stronger prospects in gas turbines, grid equipment, and broader electrification spending. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with several firms maintaining Buy ratings and high price targets, reflecting confidence in GE Vernova’s growth and pricing power.

Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with several firms maintaining Buy ratings and high price targets, reflecting confidence in GE Vernova’s growth and pricing power. Neutral Sentiment: The company is also preparing to launch its 3.8 MW “workhorse” turbine in India, signaling continued product expansion, though the near-term stock impact is likely limited unless it translates into more orders.

The company is also preparing to launch its 3.8 MW “workhorse” turbine in India, signaling continued product expansion, though the near-term stock impact is likely limited unless it translates into more orders. Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest remains elevated after GE Vernova’s strong earnings, but the stock’s premium valuation means expectations are already high and can amplify moves on any new headlines.

Investor interest remains elevated after GE Vernova’s strong earnings, but the stock’s premium valuation means expectations are already high and can amplify moves on any new headlines. Negative Sentiment: GE Vernova is facing fraud allegations from Iberdrola related to the Vineyard Wind offshore project, and a Boston judge declined to reconsider an order keeping the company on the project. That legal dispute adds uncertainty around execution, liability, and valuation.

GE Vernova is facing fraud allegations from Iberdrola related to the Vineyard Wind offshore project, and a Boston judge declined to reconsider an order keeping the company on the project. That legal dispute adds uncertainty around execution, liability, and valuation. Negative Sentiment: CEO Victor Abate recently sold shares in a disclosed SEC filing, which may add to cautious sentiment even though the sale appears small relative to the company’s size.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on GEV shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 price target on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,090.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GEV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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