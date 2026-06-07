Capital International Investors Has $1.49 Billion Position in Humana Inc. $HUM

Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 113.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,818,008 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 3,097,571 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 4.84% of Humana worth $1,490,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,632,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Humana by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,496,775 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,151,759,000 after buying an additional 1,008,514 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Humana by 2,855.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 530,775 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $138,092,000 after buying an additional 512,816 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 671.0% during the 2nd quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 441,623 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $107,968,000 after acquiring an additional 384,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Humana by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,094,570 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $536,482,000 after acquiring an additional 376,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company's stock.

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Humana Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE HUM opened at $349.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.11 and a fifty-two week high of $351.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $39.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.37 billion. Humana had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.58 earnings per share. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Humana's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Humana from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Humana from $217.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Humana from $264.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Humana from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $279.30.

View Our Latest Report on Humana

About Humana

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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