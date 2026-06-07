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Capital International Investors Has $1.75 Billion Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Written by MarketBeat
June 7, 2026
Home Depot logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Capital International Investors increased its Home Depot stake by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, ending with 5.08 million shares valued at about $1.75 billion.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains generally positive, with 19 Buy ratings versus 12 Holds and 1 Sell; the consensus rating is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $371.36.
  • Home Depot recently beat earnings expectations, reporting $3.43 EPS on $41.77 billion in revenue, and it also announced a quarterly dividend of $2.33 per share to be paid on June 18.
  • Interested in Home Depot? Here are five stocks we like better.

Capital International Investors grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,081,712 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 128,389 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.51% of Home Depot worth $1,748,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Home Depot from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus reduced their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $310.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.10 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $322.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The firm's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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