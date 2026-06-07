Capital International Investors Has $2.89 Billion Stock Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,993,545 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 218,515 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.57% of ExxonMobil worth $2,887,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at ExxonMobil

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $165.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $150.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $622.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.27. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $102.68 and a one year high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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