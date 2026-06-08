Capital International Investors Has $459.08 Million Stock Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Capital International Investors reduced its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,965,039 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 2,646,106 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.11% of Entergy worth $459,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Community Bank raised its position in Entergy by 806.7% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 150.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 306.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $131.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $123.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Entergy

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $110.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $112.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.92. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $80.11 and a 12 month high of $118.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Entergy's dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,560,020. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Further Reading

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