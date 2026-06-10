Capital International Investors Invests $39.59 Million in Semtech Corporation $SMTC

Capital International Investors bought a new position in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 537,298 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $39,593,000. Capital International Investors owned 0.58% of Semtech as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMTC. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Semtech by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,410 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 3.2% during the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 42.5% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Semtech by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $157.52 on Wednesday. Semtech Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $172.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -403.90 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 3.05%.The company had revenue of $291.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $283.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Semtech has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Semtech Corporation will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Semtech from $105.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings cut Semtech from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut Semtech from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho set a $225.00 price objective on Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Semtech from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $179.73.

Read Our Latest Report on SMTC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Semtech news, CEO Hong Q. Hou sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $324,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,221,858.80. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Martin Burvill sold 2,500 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $392,312.82. The trade was a 36.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,140. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company's products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech's portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

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