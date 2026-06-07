Capital International Investors Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,138,909 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,225,317,000. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.46% of Caterpillar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,949.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,228,058 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,494,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,964 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 573.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504,612 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $861,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,087 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 24.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,375,710 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,176,870,000 after purchasing an additional 464,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,385,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,572,681,000 after purchasing an additional 442,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,204,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $904.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $831.99 and a 200 day moving average of $714.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.26 and a 52 week high of $946.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The company had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,103.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer set a $980.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $900.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $933.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total value of $4,982,055.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,789.82. This represents a 37.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,236,615.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

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