Capital International Investors Sells 1,355,619 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Capital International Investors lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,324,163 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 1,355,619 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.11% of NextEra Energy worth $186,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 692.3% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,572,165. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.20 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 63.36%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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