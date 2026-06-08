Capital International Investors Sells 1,402,871 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Capital International Investors trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,670,565 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,402,871 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.20% of Procter & Gamble worth $669,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 14,238 shares of the company's stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.06.

View Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors bought an unusually large number of PG call options, suggesting rising bets that the stock could keep climbing in the near term.

Investors bought an unusually large number of PG call options, suggesting rising bets that the stock could keep climbing in the near term. Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble highlighted community and brand-building efforts, including Old Spice’s partnership with Walmart and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, which may support consumer goodwill and brand visibility. Article Title

Procter & Gamble highlighted community and brand-building efforts, including Old Spice’s partnership with Walmart and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, which may support consumer goodwill and brand visibility. Positive Sentiment: P&G also announced a disaster-response fleet expansion with Walmart and Matthew 25: Ministries, reinforcing the company’s social-impact reputation and broader partnership network. Article Title

P&G also announced a disaster-response fleet expansion with Walmart and Matthew 25: Ministries, reinforcing the company’s social-impact reputation and broader partnership network. Neutral Sentiment: P&G is scheduled to webcast a presentation at the Evercore Consumer and Retail Conference on June 10, which keeps investors focused on management commentary but does not by itself change fundamentals. Article Title

P&G is scheduled to webcast a presentation at the Evercore Consumer and Retail Conference on June 10, which keeps investors focused on management commentary but does not by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles discussed PG as a dividend and valuation name, but these were broader investor commentary pieces rather than company-specific catalysts.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $167.25. The company has a market capitalization of $341.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.39. The business's fifty day moving average is $144.18 and its 200 day moving average is $147.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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