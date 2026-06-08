Capital International Investors Sells 218,252 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,784,410 shares of the company's stock after selling 218,252 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 13.37% of Vail Resorts worth $635,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 317.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the company's stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $1,296,000. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 423.9% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 18,074 shares of the company's stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 31.5% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 228,388 shares of the company's stock worth $34,160,000 after purchasing an additional 54,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1,904.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the company's stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert A. Katz acquired 37,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $131.81 per share, with a total value of $4,942,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,312 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,606,974.72. This trade represents a 15.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 190 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $131.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $730,317.15. This trade represents a 3.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Vail Resorts from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $169.00 to $139.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $161.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTN

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of MTN opened at $135.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company's 50-day moving average is $127.96 and its 200-day moving average is $135.32. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.51 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Vail Resorts's revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company's signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season‐long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

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