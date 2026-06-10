Capital International Investors Sells 283,336 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. $PHR

Capital International Investors reduced its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR - Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,851,536 shares of the company's stock after selling 283,336 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 4.73% of Phreesia worth $48,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 912,903 shares of the company's stock worth $15,446,000 after purchasing an additional 192,299 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Phreesia by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138,065 shares of the company's stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,460 shares of the company's stock worth $22,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Phreesia by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 268,314 shares of the company's stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 169,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 6,176 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,954.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 157,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,425,219.54. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 3,829 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $43,114.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 146,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,652,292.40. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,493 shares of company stock valued at $461,983. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PHR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Phreesia from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Phreesia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.65.

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Phreesia News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Phreesia this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen Law Firm, Faruqi & Faruqi, the Schall Law Firm, Pomerantz, Bragar Eagel & Squire, and others, issued reminders or solicitations tied to a Phreesia securities fraud/class action case. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen Law Firm, Faruqi & Faruqi, the Schall Law Firm, Pomerantz, Bragar Eagel & Squire, and others, issued reminders or solicitations tied to a Phreesia securities fraud/class action case. Neutral Sentiment: The key legal milestone highlighted across the releases is the July 13, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline for investors who bought PHR shares between May 8, 2025 and March 30, 2026. Article Title

The key legal milestone highlighted across the releases is the July 13, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline for investors who bought PHR shares between May 8, 2025 and March 30, 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a valuation-focused note asking whether Phreesia is undervalued, which may have provided some offsetting interest but did not appear to change the main narrative around the stock. Article Title

Phreesia Stock Performance

PHR stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $574.83 million, a PE ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Phreesia had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 1.85%.The firm had revenue of $130.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc NYSE: PHR is a provider of patient intake management solutions designed to streamline front-office workflows for healthcare organizations. The company's cloud-based platform digitizes patient registration, appointment scheduling, insurance verification, consent documentation and payment collection through touchscreen kiosks, tablets and mobile devices. By replacing paper forms and manual processes, Phreesia enhances data accuracy, reduces administrative burden and improves the patient experience.

Founded in 2000 by Chaim Indig and headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Phreesia offers a modular software suite that integrates with electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management systems.

See Also

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