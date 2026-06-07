Capital International Investors Sells 51,756 Shares of ATI Inc. $ATI

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,095,803 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 51,756 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 12.58% of ATI worth $1,962,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 642.9% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in ATI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of ATI by 50.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 534 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ATI news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 59,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $10,699,253.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,014 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,039,766.98. This trade represents a 21.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Morehouse sold 6,609 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $1,019,438.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,887,414. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 106,358 shares of company stock valued at $18,087,092 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

ATI Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $177.57 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.42 and a 1 year high of $183.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business's 50 day moving average price is $158.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.01.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.26%.The business's revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ATI. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ATI from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ATI presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.38.

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ATI Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

See Also

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