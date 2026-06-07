Capital International Investors Takes $2.36 Billion Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,862,620 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,357,461,000. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.59% of Bank of America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 7,896 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 19,847 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Bank of America News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at $72,803,774.97. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 170,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,988,436.96. This trade represents a 35.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Bank of America from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $382.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.66 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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