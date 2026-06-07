Capital International Ltd. CA Acquires 7,280 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,915 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.0% of Capital International Ltd. CA's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA's holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $6,705,708,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $20,807,283,000 after purchasing an additional 997,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,431,340 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $45,181,341,000 after purchasing an additional 955,533 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 792.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,523 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $494,110,000 after purchasing an additional 768,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,964,658 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $10,256,368,000 after purchasing an additional 759,584 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Dbs Bank upgraded Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $650.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $631.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $656.04.

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Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $491.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.11. The stock has a market cap of $434.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $464.52 and a 52 week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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