Capital International Ltd. CA Grows Position in Deere & Company $DE

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 256.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,708 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,558 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA's holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $2,153,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,758 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,538,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company's stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.3%

DE opened at $583.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $157.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $433.00 and a 52 week high of $674.19. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $572.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.60.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 10.09%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $625.00 to $595.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $793.00 to $759.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Deere & Company from $521.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $639.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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