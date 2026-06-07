Capital International Ltd. CA Grows Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,635 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,894 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA's holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $392.51 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.55 and a 1 year high of $396.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.23.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Marriott International's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International to $446.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $382.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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