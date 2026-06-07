Capital International Ltd. CA Has $10.79 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,347 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA's holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $310.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $309.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company's 50 day moving average price is $322.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.10 and a 52 week high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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