Capital International Ltd. CA Has $152.56 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Capital International Ltd. CA lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 24,107 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 5.4% of Capital International Ltd. CA's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA's holdings in Broadcom were worth $152,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apollo Global Management and Blackstone are backing a $35 billion AI infrastructure platform tied to Broadcom’s custom chips and networking gear, with Anthropic’s capacity expansion as the initial use case. This reinforces Broadcom’s role in the AI buildout and could support long-term revenue growth. Article Title

Apollo Global Management and Blackstone are backing a $35 billion AI infrastructure platform tied to Broadcom’s custom chips and networking gear, with Anthropic’s capacity expansion as the initial use case. This reinforces Broadcom’s role in the AI buildout and could support long-term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom also announced a new AI infrastructure partnership with Apollo and Blackstone, adding another sign that its semiconductor and networking solutions remain central to enterprise AI expansion. Article Title

Broadcom also announced a new AI infrastructure partnership with Apollo and Blackstone, adding another sign that its semiconductor and networking solutions remain central to enterprise AI expansion. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reportedly raised its outlook on Broadcom after the latest earnings report, signaling that major analysts still see value in the stock despite the recent pullback. Article Title

JPMorgan reportedly raised its outlook on Broadcom after the latest earnings report, signaling that major analysts still see value in the stock despite the recent pullback. Positive Sentiment: More than 40 analysts remain bullish on Broadcom, and several recent articles highlight upgraded ratings and higher price targets, which can help stabilize investor sentiment. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Broadcom from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $392.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.36, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.70. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $241.40 and a 52 week high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total value of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,592,045.12. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $89,450,145.60. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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