Capital International Ltd. CA Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Capital International Ltd. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE - Free Report) by 76.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,464 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,285 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA's holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $779,894,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.7% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 16,990,621 shares of the company's stock worth $8,244,189,000 after acquiring an additional 916,821 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,785,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 432.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 721,269 shares of the company's stock worth $353,526,000 after acquiring an additional 585,872 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter worth approximately $279,003,000.

Ferrari Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of RACE stock opened at $347.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.10. Ferrari N.V. has a 1 year low of $312.51 and a 1 year high of $519.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $420.00 price objective on Ferrari in a report on Monday, February 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferrari from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ferrari from $555.00 to $483.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $407.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $469.06.

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More Ferrari News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V. NYSE: RACE is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company's core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

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