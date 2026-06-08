Capital International Ltd. CA Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 200.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,359 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA's holdings in Accenture were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Accenture by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 110 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,267,746.28. This represents a 27.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock opened at $178.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.29 and a 200-day moving average of $224.23. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $155.82 and a 12-month high of $321.77.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.61%.Accenture's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Accenture's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.40%.

Key Accenture News

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accenture from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $199.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $282.00 price objective on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Accenture from $275.00 to $248.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

Further Reading

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