Capital International Ltd. CA Has $8.68 Million Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Capital International Ltd. CA trimmed its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,283 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,154 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,023,625 shares of the company's stock worth $16,354,691,000 after purchasing an additional 208,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,238,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,910,417,000 after buying an additional 140,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,249,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,074,039,000 after buying an additional 68,894 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,283,114,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,877,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,769,349,000 after buying an additional 51,738 shares during the period.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova won new wind business in India, including a 100 MW order from Powerica to supply 28 onshore turbines for a Gujarat project. The deal supports the company’s renewable backlog and expands deployment of its 3.8 MW turbine platform in a key growth market.

GE Vernova won new wind business in India, including a 100 MW order from Powerica to supply 28 onshore turbines for a Gujarat project. The deal supports the company’s renewable backlog and expands deployment of its 3.8 MW turbine platform in a key growth market. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to highlight GE Vernova as a beneficiary of rising AI-driven power demand, with stronger prospects in gas turbines, grid equipment, and broader electrification spending.

Recent commentary continues to highlight GE Vernova as a beneficiary of rising AI-driven power demand, with stronger prospects in gas turbines, grid equipment, and broader electrification spending. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with several firms maintaining Buy ratings and high price targets, reflecting confidence in GE Vernova’s growth and pricing power.

Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with several firms maintaining Buy ratings and high price targets, reflecting confidence in GE Vernova’s growth and pricing power. Neutral Sentiment: The company is also preparing to launch its 3.8 MW “workhorse” turbine in India, signaling continued product expansion, though the near-term stock impact is likely limited unless it translates into more orders.

The company is also preparing to launch its 3.8 MW “workhorse” turbine in India, signaling continued product expansion, though the near-term stock impact is likely limited unless it translates into more orders. Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest remains elevated after GE Vernova’s strong earnings, but the stock’s premium valuation means expectations are already high and can amplify moves on any new headlines.

Investor interest remains elevated after GE Vernova’s strong earnings, but the stock’s premium valuation means expectations are already high and can amplify moves on any new headlines. Negative Sentiment: GE Vernova is facing fraud allegations from Iberdrola related to the Vineyard Wind offshore project, and a Boston judge declined to reconsider an order keeping the company on the project. That legal dispute adds uncertainty around execution, liability, and valuation.

GE Vernova is facing fraud allegations from Iberdrola related to the Vineyard Wind offshore project, and a Boston judge declined to reconsider an order keeping the company on the project. That legal dispute adds uncertainty around execution, liability, and valuation. Negative Sentiment: CEO Victor Abate recently sold shares in a disclosed SEC filing, which may add to cautious sentiment even though the sale appears small relative to the company’s size.

GE Vernova Trading Down 2.9%

GEV opened at $935.26 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1,003.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $819.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $251.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.23. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.65 and a twelve month high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEV. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,328.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,090.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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