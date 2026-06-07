Capital International Ltd. CA Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 612.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,090 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 383,455 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 1.5% of Capital International Ltd. CA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA's holdings in Netflix were worth $41,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after acquiring an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 892.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after buying an additional 89,558,684 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,803,248,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 912.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after buying an additional 33,290,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 639.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,871,951 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,269,594,000 after buying an additional 30,158,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $82.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.07. The company has a market cap of $346.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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