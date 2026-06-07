Capital International Ltd. CA Purchases 196,460 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,536 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 196,460 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.2% of Capital International Ltd. CA's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital International Ltd. CA's holdings in Bank of America were worth $32,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,076,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,809,225,000 after buying an additional 23,351,183 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Bank of America by 11.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,448,816,000 after buying an additional 14,275,810 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $4,774,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bank of America by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,619,317 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,169,062,000 after buying an additional 2,929,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,783,821 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,958,110,000 after buying an additional 1,105,833 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.66 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $382.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Bank of America's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Trending Headlines about Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,988,436.96. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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