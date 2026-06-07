Capital International Ltd. CA Raises Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,044 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 33,540 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA owned approximately 0.08% of FTAI Aviation worth $15,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,895,852 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,318,615,000 after buying an additional 94,383 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,320,565 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,054,649,000 after buying an additional 933,944 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,394,080 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $390,455,000 after buying an additional 749,080 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,350,625 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $462,721,000 after purchasing an additional 220,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,963 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $394,757,000 after purchasing an additional 71,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company's stock.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAI opened at $234.05 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $323.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.32). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. The company had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. FTAI Aviation's revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Insider Activity at FTAI Aviation

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 143,584 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total value of $34,810,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 236,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,289,056.88. This trade represents a 37.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total transaction of $64,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $764,716.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 254,515 shares of company stock valued at $61,599,445. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $326.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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