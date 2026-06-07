Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 10,556 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 10,556 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA owned about 0.05% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $26,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $303.05 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.10 and a 1 year high of $495.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 0.29. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $307.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.36.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total transaction of $755,340.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,156.06. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,859.40. Following the sale, the director owned 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,302.76. This trade represents a 70.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,740 shares of company stock worth $2,420,214. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ALNY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (down from $522.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $505.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $529.00 to $510.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $463.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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