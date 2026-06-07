Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 14,161 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Capital International Ltd. CA decreased its position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,350 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,161 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA's holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,952,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,927,224,000 after buying an additional 1,043,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,118,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $979,770,000 after buying an additional 259,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,497,179 shares of the company's stock valued at $785,105,000 after buying an additional 1,384,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308,108 shares of the company's stock valued at $658,020,000 after buying an additional 331,530 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,912,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.63.

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Estee Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE EL opened at $83.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock's 50-day moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average is $94.59. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $66.22 and a one year high of $121.64.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.Estee Lauder Companies's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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