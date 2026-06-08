Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 4,811 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S $ASND

Capital International Ltd. CA trimmed its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND - Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,861 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 4,811 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA's holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 544,606 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $108,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $15,693,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,110,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,015,919,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4,398.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170,701 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $33,937,000 after purchasing an additional 166,906 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $329.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $262.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $295.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ascendis Pharma A/S

Insider Buying and Selling at Ascendis Pharma A/S

In other Ascendis Pharma A/S news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime acquired 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.80 per share, with a total value of $95,120.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $95,120. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Flemming Steen Jensen sold 19,460 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.49, for a total value of $4,641,015.40. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company's stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $210.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.39. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $160.86 and a 12 month high of $250.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $233.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.65.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a Denmark‐based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for rare endocrine diseases. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Hellerup, the company leverages its proprietary TransCon drug delivery platform to create long‐acting prodrugs designed to improve safety, efficacy and patient convenience. Ascendis Pharma maintains research and development operations in Europe and the United States, with clinical studies spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

The company's lead product, lonapegsomatropin (Skytrofa®), is a once‐weekly growth hormone therapy approved by the U.S.

Further Reading

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