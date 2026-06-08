Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 8,406 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,215 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 8,406 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA's holdings in Strategy were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Strategy alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Strategy by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,868 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,132,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,573 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Strategy by 3,200.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,022 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 59,173 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Strategy by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 103,083 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45,463 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Strategy by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,894 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 31,340 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in Strategy by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 138,000 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $20,969,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $120.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.06. Strategy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $457.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. Strategy's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($16.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

In other Strategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 33,062 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $3,925,451.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,160,669.09. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 15,050 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $2,331,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,338,320. This represents a 34.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 190,649 shares of company stock valued at $24,968,729 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $313.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Strategy

Strategy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Strategy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Strategy wasn't on the list.

While Strategy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here